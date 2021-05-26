PEKISKO, AB – A popular southern Alberta national historic site is back open again

The Bar U Ranch, located near Highway 22 west of Nanton, is welcoming visitors again.

Parks Canada says there is plenty of room to roam on the ranch and you’re asked to plan ahead if you’re going.

Anyone visiting the Bar U Ranch will be asked to follow all public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to bring your own hygiene supplies like face coverings and sanitizer.

There are numerous experiences being offered this season that will tell the story of ranching in this country.

Explore corners of the Bar U Ranch that few visitors have seen. The new Pekisko Creek Hiking Trail follows the picturesque banks of Pekisko Creek and opens up into the historic grasslands of the Bar U Ranch. Hike the trail on foot or take your bike!

Discover Indigenous culture of the region at the Stoney Nakoda camp. Participate in stories and physically distanced activities with Indigenous interpreters that reveal what life was like before and after the signing of Treaty #7. Indigenous interpreters will be on site on weekends throughout the 2021 season.

Want to discover more about the exciting history of ranching in Western Canada from the comfort of your own home? Looking for updates on what’s happening at the Bar U Ranch NHS? Check out the site’s brand-new Facebook page and remember to hit the Like button to connect with the site online! www.facebook.com/BarURanchNHS

See Parks Canada staff go about their daily ranch chores and hear stories from a safe physical distance on the amazing history of ranching and the unique aspects of the Bar U Ranch.

Take in the breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains from the historic Bar U Ranch Headquarters and look at the 30 heritage buildings that were the pulse of the operation from the ranches’ establishment in 1882 until it opened as a National Historic Site in 1995.

The Bar U site is one of the first and most enduring large corporate ranches in western Canada.

(With files from Parks Canada)