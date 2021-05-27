LETHBRIDGE, AB – You could soon be in the stands watching the Lethbridge Bulls play baseball.

Officials with the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) are very excited about the possibility of Alberta being wide open this summer.

The WCBL season gets going June 18th with the Lethbridge Bulls hosting Okotoks with a limited number of fans in the stands.

The plan is to increase crowd capacity in July, all depending on how the provincial reopening goes.

League President and Lethbridge Bulls Manager, Kevin Kvame says they’re just excited to get back on the field and provide a great summer of baseball for these talented Canadian players. “We’re also excited for our fans who we applaud for standing by us as we’ve been planning this season.”

The WCBL announced a few weeks back it would only be playing games this season with Canadian players due to the difficulty of get Americans across the border with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions.

A tentative schedule will be released soon. The plan is for the WBCL to hold playoff games and the league championship series in mid to late August.