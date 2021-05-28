EDMONTON, AB – Another 60 community doctor clinics are being added to Alberta’s vaccination effort.

Twenty clinics across the province participated in a pilot in April, and now the program is being expanded.

Clinics will be supplied with the Moderna vaccine and doctors will be reaching out to eligible patients to book their shots.

“Our community physicians are a trusted source of information and are uniquely positioned to help patients understand the benefits of vaccination,” said Dr. Paul Boucher, president of the Alberta Medical Association. “I am confident that their expertise will help reach patients that might not otherwise seek to be vaccinated.”

The Alberta Government says this program will be expanded even further once vaccine supply increases.

To date, 2.6-million vaccines have been administered in this province through AHS, pharmacies and clinics.