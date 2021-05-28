LETHBRIDGE, AB – After a few weeks of being closed to the general public, Lethbridge City Hall is unlocking the doors again.

On Monday, things re-open in a limited capacity with only services on the first floor available.

The rest of City Hall will remain closed.

Although the building is re-opening, you’re still encouraged to make online or phone inquiries if possible. Same goes for making payments. Applications for permits and payments for business licenses, dog licenses and parking tickets can be paid by visiting www.lethbridge.ca.

City Hall has closed and opened back up a few times since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.

The decision to re-open City Hall is the result of strong vaccine uptake locally and a big drop in COVID cases.