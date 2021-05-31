LETHBRIDGE, AB – This is a big week here in Alberta and for many, the hope is this is the beginning of the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Alberta’s summer re-opening plans which kick in Tuesday, June 1 with stage one.

The Chamber though says this needs to be the final stage one re-opening as some businesses have opened and closed two or three times already.

All stages are linked to COVID-19 vaccination rates and hospitalizations both of which are meeting the expected targets at the moment.

The Chamber says as doors swing open, the widest they’ve been since before the pandemic began, many local business are still facing challenges which include things like recalling staff, ordering supplies, advertising, and re-engaging customers.

Stage two of the province’s re-opening is set to take effect June 10th and if all goes as planned things will be fully open again before July 1st.