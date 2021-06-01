LETHBRIDGE, AB – A person of interest is being sought in connection to three suspicious fires from last weekend.

Video footage showing someone in the area of one of the fires has been released by police in the hopes they can be identified.

The first fire was reported just after 4am Sunday in an ally in the 600 block of 5 street south.

A van and garage were destroyed and a second vehicle was damaged.

There were also two other smaller fires in the 1500 block of 14 avenue south and 1700 block of 12 avenue south that morning.

All are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPS at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.