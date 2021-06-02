LETHBRIDGE, AB – There are no grey areas when it comes to how the City of Lethbridge feels about coal mining along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

City Council unanimously approved two key principals this week as part of its support for a proposed Alberta Coal Restriction Policy.

Councillors say effective by this November:

There should only be one land category along the eastern slopes that would no longer allow coal exploration or development and;

any land disturbed by coal activity should be reclaimed no later than the end of 2025

Mayor Chris Spearman will submit this proposal to Alberta’s Coal Policy committee which is engaging with residents, organizations and municipalities across the province on the mining issue.

City Council says this action is about protecting the city, local water resources, agriculture and the landscape.