LETHBRIDGE, AB – With a hot summer in the forecast, residents here are being asked to keep the city’s most vulnerable in mind.

A group of Lethbridge organizations including the two local food banks, Streets Alive Mission, Sage Clan, Food Share, and My City Care, have come together for a water drive.

Danielle McIntyre with the Interfaith Food Bank says the hope is to collect at least 10,000 bottles of H20.

“You can donate water to our local food banks and we’ll be partnering with several distribution agencies to get it into the hands of those who need it. Cases of bottled water can be dropped off at either local food bank or any of our drop-off locations which are usually at major grocery stores around the community,” says McIntyre.

McIntyre says having water on hand will make sure people are safe and well cared for during hot, summer weather.

“We are have lot of people who don’t have many opportunities for shade or getting out of the heat. So at least being able to have water available in the community is something we are able to do to make sure everyone is safe and well cared for,” she says.