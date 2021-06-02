LETHBRIDGE, AB – A big turnaround for Lethbridge, in the right direction, when it comes to COVID-19 case counts.

As of Tuesday, June 1 there were 113 active cases in the city which is about one quarter of where cases were just one month prior on May 1 (430 active cases).

Lethbridge hasn’t had an active case count this low since January.

There have also been nine straight days of ten or fewer new cases confirmed within the community.

Encouraging numbers on the provincial front as well with a positivity rate of about 4.9 percent on Tuesday; 435 people in hospital; and 64 percent of the eligible population with at least one dose of vaccine.