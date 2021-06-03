The buffalo silhouette on the grounds of the University of Lethbridge overlooking the coulees. Photo credit to U of L.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The University of Lethbridge is honouring the victims of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.

A virtual gathering is set to take place Friday, June 4th where you can simply log in with a Zoom link and watch.

The U of L calls the discovery of the remains of 215 children “abhorrent” and says this is a time for grieving and reflection.

In addition to a moment of silence, this University of Lethbridge virtual gathering will include a prayer by an Elder and an honour song.

The virtual gathering will begin Friday at 11:00 am.

People are asked to wear orange, which commemorates the impacts of residential schools.