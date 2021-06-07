LETHBRIDGE, AB – The upcoming deadline for local grants has been waived as we move closer to possibly being able to host events in the coming weeks.

The next deadline was set for July 31, but the City says it’s possible events will be allowed before then, so applicants will be able to apply on an ongoing basis throughout the summer. Deadlines will be re-evaluated at the end of summer.

Up to $7,500 is available per event.

Applications can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.