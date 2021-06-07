LETHBRIDGE, AB – Young artists in Lethbridge are encouraged to “find their muse” within nature for the upcoming Inspired by Nature Youth Art Exhibition.

The annual showcase at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre is open to those 18 and under. Submissions can be in any form – art, music, photography, videography or writing – but it must inspire others to spend more time outside.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2021.

The exhibition will be featured for eight weeks this fall in the Community Art Gallery at the Nature Centre.