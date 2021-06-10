LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can have a restaurant meal indoors and head back to the gym again if you want starting today.

Stage two of Alberta’s summer re-opening plan kicks into high gear.

Premier Jason Kenney said a few days ago this three phase strategy is not just for having an open summer, it’s really the back open for good plan.

“The key thing is really growing that protection of our population with the vaccines,” said Kenney. “We are confident that by the time we get into the fall, by the time we get into late September for example, that we will be approaching 80% of first and second dose coverage in our population and we’ll be able to maintain that freedom.”

Other stage two changes now good-to-go include the re-opening of indoor recreation and entertainment like arenas, pools, movie theatres and libraries at one-third capacity; the work from home order is lifted; and no more restrictions for youth and adult sports.

In order to move into the third and final stage of the re-opening strategy at least 70% of eligible Albertans need to have at least one dose of vaccine. After that benchmark is hit, stage three would go into effect two weeks after.

As of today, Alberta sits at 68% with one shot.

The following is now in effect across Alberta as part of Stage 2: