Stage 2: Alberta’s next phase of summer re-opening plan now in effect
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You can have a restaurant meal indoors and head back to the gym again if you want starting today.
Stage two of Alberta’s summer re-opening plan kicks into high gear.
Premier Jason Kenney said a few days ago this three phase strategy is not just for having an open summer, it’s really the back open for good plan.
“The key thing is really growing that protection of our population with the vaccines,” said Kenney. “We are confident that by the time we get into the fall, by the time we get into late September for example, that we will be approaching 80% of first and second dose coverage in our population and we’ll be able to maintain that freedom.”
Other stage two changes now good-to-go include the re-opening of indoor recreation and entertainment like arenas, pools, movie theatres and libraries at one-third capacity; the work from home order is lifted; and no more restrictions for youth and adult sports.
In order to move into the third and final stage of the re-opening strategy at least 70% of eligible Albertans need to have at least one dose of vaccine. After that benchmark is hit, stage three would go into effect two weeks after.
As of today, Alberta sits at 68% with one shot.
The following is now in effect across Alberta as part of Stage 2:
- Outdoor social gatherings increase to 20 people, with distancing.
- Wedding ceremonies may occur with up to 20 attendees. Receptions are permitted outdoors only.
- Funeral ceremonies remain unchanged with up to 20 people permitted, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions are permitted outdoors only.
- Restaurants may seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors.
- Dining parties are no longer restricted to households only.
- Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply.
- Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance).
- Capacity for places of worship increases to one-third of fire code occupancy.
- Gyms and other indoor fitness open for solo and drop-in activities with three-metre distancing between participants and fitness classes may resume with three-metre distancing.
- Indoor settings may open with up to one-third of fire code occupancy, including indoor recreation centres. This includes arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries.
- Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports resume with no restrictions.
- Youth activities, such as day camps and play centres, may resume, with restrictions.
- Personal and wellness services can resume walk-in services.
- Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning.
- The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended.
- Outdoor fixed seating facilities (e.g., grandstands) can open with one-third seated capacity.
- Public outdoor gatherings increase to 150 people (e.g. concerts/festivals), with restrictions.
- Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.