LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another stretch of very hot weather for parts of southern Alberta.

Heat Warnings have been issued for a good portion of the south, including the Lethbridge region.

From Environment Canada:

Temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 16 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 3 days.

The extreme heat is forecast to begin on Sunday June 13, and end on Tuesday June 15, 2021.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.