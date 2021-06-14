The Progressive Pride Flag flies outside the Lethbridge College campus. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Pride Flag is once again flying on campus at Lethbridge College.

It was raised Monday morning in a show of support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The event coincided with Lethbridge Pride celebrations which are taking place throughout this week.

It’s the sixth year Lethbridge College has flown the Pride Flag and the first time the Progressive Pride Flag has been raised.

The new variation adds a chevron to the left side of the flag that features black, brown, light blue, pink, and white stripes that represent marginalized people of colour, trans individuals and those living with HIV or AIDS as well as those who have been lost who are often overlooked or forgotten.

“We are always striving to learn more, listen more and work harder to remove barriers to education,” says Dr. Samantha Lenci, Lethbridge College Provost and Vice President – Academic. “We are excited to fly the Progressive Pride Flag to show that everyone is welcome at our college.”

Lethbridge Pride Fest Chair Lane Sterr was on hand for the flag raising.

Sterr says there have been great movements from the Black, Asian and Indigenous communities, as well as others who are standing up against the discrimination, violence, racism and biases that the communities have faced for many years, adding “Lethbridge Pride Fest Society wants the change of the flag to be a symbol of solidarity and change within our community.”

More information on this year’s Pride week events can be found on the official Lethbridge Pride Fest website.