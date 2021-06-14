LETHBRIDGE, AB – A detached garage and vehicle were both destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon in south Lethbridge.

Crews were called to the blaze along 10th avenue south just east of Chinook Regional Hospital.

Captain Neil Green with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services says the resident was working in the garage when something caught on fire. He adds, because of the large amount of flammable materials inside, the structure went up in flames very quickly.

The home owner got out of the garage right away. He suffered minor injuries.