Photo taken of the fight from video posted to social media. (Credit to Dean Millard)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man has pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault in regard to a brawl that broke out at a kid’s hockey tournament two years ago.

In September 2019, a 10-year old player hit a referee twice with his stick following an argument and the official pushed the boy to the ice. That’s when the boy’s family went out on the ice themselves. The coach of the opposing team was shoved, and the ref was punched multiple times.

The referee and coach suffered non-life threatening injuries, the boy wasn’t hurt and two men were arrested.

One of them, Todd Cross Child, 37, was charged with two counts of assault, but he only pleaded guilty to one count last week. He was sentenced to four months of house arrest and eight months of probation to follow.

The other man, Robert Creighton, 56, is expected to appear in a Lethbridge courtroom on Friday to schedule his trial.