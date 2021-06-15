LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a record-setting hot day across southern Alberta Monday and in some cases records weren’t just broken, they were completely obliterated.

Lethbridge topped out at a scorching 36.5°C, making it the hottest June 14th ever. That broke the old record by a full degree and a half (35.0°C) which had stood since 1933.

Other places across southern Alberta with daytime high records for June 14th include Bow Island, Cardston, Medicine Hat, Milk River, Claresholm, Crowsnest Pass, Waterton and Vauxhall.

Taber was the regional hotspot with the mercury hitting 37.0°C, but Medicine Hat was the king of heat for June 14th with a blistering temperature of 37.6°C.

That was not only the hottest spot in southern Alberta, but the warmest in the entire province.

Record heat for southern Alberta for June 14, 2021 in degrees celcius:

Lethbridge Area

New record of 36.5

Old record of 35.0 set in 1933

Bow Island Area

New record of 36.8

Old record of 29.3 set in 2009

Brooks Area

New record of 36.4

Old record of 36.1 set in 1933

Cardston Area

New record of 32.4

Old record of 32.2 set in 1933

Claresholm Area

New record of 33.4

Old record of 33.0 set in 1987

Crowsnest Area

New record of 30.9

Old record of 29.0 set in 1987

Drumheller Area

New record of 35.3

Old record of 33.0 set in 1987

High River Area

New record of 32.4

Old record of 29.0 set in 1987

Medicine Hat Area

New record of 37.6

Old record of 36.7 set in 1933

Milk River Area

New record of 35.8

Old record of 27.9 set in 2009

Onefour Area

New record of 35.8

Old record of 35.0 set in 1933

Taber Area

New record of 37.0

Old record of 34.5 set in 1987

Vauxhall Area

New Record of 36.5

Old Record of 35.0 set in 1933

Waterton Park Area

New record of 31.6

Old record of 29.0 set in 1987