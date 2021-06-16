LETHBRIDGE, AB – If things stay fairly dry from here on in, it should be a tame summer in Lethbridge when it comes to mosquitoes.

We haven’t seen much moisture here this spring and whatever rain has fallen has quickly disappeared.

Erin McIlwraith, the City’s Pest Management Foreman, says that’s good news for us, bad news for those pesky mosquitoes.

“There’s not a lot of standing water from them to complete their life cycle,” said McIlwraith. “If things continue to be dry like this I think we will have a really good summer in terms of mosquitoes.”

Lethbridge has a mosquito technician who takes care of any standing water with a chemical called larvicide to try and get ahead of potential issues.