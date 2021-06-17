LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you need to get gas, you might want to fill up because prices are taking a big jump.

Some stations around Lethbridge are selling regular unleaded now for as much as a $134.9 a litre. That an increase of nearly ten cents in just a day.

You’ll have to drive around if you want to find a cheaper price. A few gas stations are still selling at a $1.25.

Pump prices around the city are all over the place at the moment, ranging from a $1.19 to a $1.34 as of Thursday morning.

Gas prices in the region have jumped over 30 cents a litre since the winter.