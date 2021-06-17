Ethan Demers with Kodiaks MSOC Co-Coach Mark Pries (left) and Kodiaks MSOC Head Coach Sean Carey (right). Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Cardston’s Ethan Demers is transitioning from the octagon to the goalie’s box.

He’s joined the Lethbridge College Kodiaks as the men’s soccer team’s newest recruit.

A serious knee injury ended his promising mixed martial arts career three years ago but his timing, speed, and ability to react to an opponent has served him well as a goalkeeper.

Demers says MMA is very reactionary and it’s the same with soccer which is why he chose to play goalie.

“I’ve worked really hard for everything that I have,” he says. “I’ve only really played soccer for a few years, so I’m glad I was able to work hard and basically just put the work in to try and get there.”

Of Demers, Head Coach Sean Carey says “it’s always nice to have another local goalie” adding “I think he could grow into our number one spot over time here.”

The Kodiaks are hopeful they can return to game action in just a few months.