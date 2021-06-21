LETHBRIDGE, AB – Five jobs are being eliminated at Lethbridge College due to ongoing budget cuts.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), which represents workers there, says the positions being axed are mostly groundskeepers and caretakers.

Lethbridge College President Dr. Paula Burns delivered the news to employees late last week.

In her message she writes “on-going cuts to our operating budget mandated by the Government of Alberta have presented challenges to not just our college, but to institutions across the province. The College Leadership Council worked diligently to finalize a budget that is sustainable, aligns with our priorities and minimized the effect on job losses. Even with that work, in the end we still needed to cut positions.”

Post secondary institutions in Alberta have experienced significant provincial budget cuts in the past couple of years.

And while Burns says “we know further cuts are coming in the 2022 provincial budget” she also says “decisions we have made and strategies we have prioritized in prior years have put us in a position to continue to be strong, flexible and adaptable in years to come.”