LETHBRIDGE, AB – There’s a fresh, more modern look for the City of Lethbridge.

A new corporate logo features a stylized blue-coloured letter “L” over a wave of water. The aim to was combine the elements of a progressive city with local perspectives while tying in the movement of the Oldman River located in heart of Blackfoot territory.

Tara Grindle, Lethbridge’s Corporate Communications Manager says every organization has to grow and evolve. “Along with building community pride, this new brand also connects with the proud public servants who work for the City of Lethbridge. We all love this community and we see every day how resilient, innovative and creative Lethbridge is. This new modern look helps us reflect that to the rest of the province and all of Canada.”

The unveiling of the new City brand happened to be announced on what is the 112th anniversary of the completion of the iconic High Level Bridge.

The City of Lethbridge crest, which was created in 1907, will still remain in some aspects. Its use will return to its original intent – the official Coat of Arms for the Mayor and City Council.

All other communication from the City will transition to this new logo.

The hope is over time, this new brand also will help build community pride while attracting new visitors, investors, businesses, students and residents.

As for the cost of putting together and implementing this new Lethbridge brand, Grindle says it will be finished using existing budgets and will not have any financial impact on taxpayers.