OTTAWA, ON. – There could more health measures eased at Canada’s borders sooner rather than later.

On Monday, the federal government made some changes to make travel easier for fully-vaccinated Canadians starting July 5th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted Tuesday that more could happen fairly soon to make cross-border travel even less restrictive.

“We are looking at continuing our plan for a gradual and safe reopening,” said Trudeau in a press conference outside his home. “Hopefully with more announcements in the coming weeks about next and further steps. Every step of the way we need to be careful. We’re going to cautious and responsible in the way we move forward.”

Trudeau says he understands people want to travel again, but the safety of Canadians must continue to be the number one priority.

The federal government has been under major pressure in recent weeks to reopen the Canada/U.S. border to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to visit as the summer tourism season kicks into high gear.