The Henderson Pool is already for the summer. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Just in time for a some very hot weather in the forecast, the Henderson Outdoor Pool is opening for the summer season.

Swimming will be allowed as of this Friday, June 25th with reduced capacity limits to start. Visitors this year do not have to pre-book a public swim spot. Iit’ll be first come, first served.

Sunni Belle, the General Manager for Recreation Excellence, says the hope is that capacity limits will change after the province fully re-opens on July 1st.

“We are waiting for the public health order to be released,” says Belle. “We are really good at pivoting and making quick changes. So, it’s really important for the public to check Facebook and to check the online schedules.”

For at least the first week, until Canada Day there will be four, 90 minute public swim times daily between Noon and 7:30 p.m. All visitors will be asked to leave the pool at the end of the 90 minute slot to allow for cleaning between sessions.

Visitors can check the schedule at Henderson Outdoor Pool

Belle says once people are within the pool area they no longer have to wear masks outside, however distancing is still being recommended. She notes a person will be going around during swim times to make sure folks are following those rules.

Again, rules may change or be adjusted after Alberta’s stage three re-opening officially kicks in on July 1st.

The pool concession will also open, but not right away.

Henderson also has new aquatic options this year including Aqua Jog, Fit, Zumba, and swimming lessons.