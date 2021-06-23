File photo. Corn crop being irrigated during the 2020 growing season. Photo credit to Johnson Farms on Facebook

TABER, AB – All this heat is just what the doctor ordered for southern Alberta’s sweet summer treat.

Taber corn crops are thriving at this stage in the growing season thanks to what has been a fairly hot June.

Jim Johnson with Johnson Farms in Taber says so far it’s been ideal.

“We’re actually a little behind from last year,” says Johnson. “But with this heat, we should be able to meet last year’s starting date (for having corn for sale) which was at the end of July. As long as we can keep our pivots running so the crops get water, this heat will help the corn grow pretty quick.”

Between 500 and 600 acres of Taber corn has been planted around the region this year.