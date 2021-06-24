LETHRBIDGE, AB – We’re not the only ones in store for some extreme heat, our neighbours to the west are about to see some dangerously hot conditions.

Most of British Columbia is under a heat warning with temperatures in the Interior and Okanagan expected to soar into the low 40’s in some places.

That would break records that have stood for decades in that province.

Environment Canada calls the impending conditions “dangerous” and cautions everyone take measures to protect your health while outside.

The weather office says one big concern is the fact this heat wave is forecast to last for a number of days with very mild overnight lows.

“This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions,” explains a bulletin posted by Environment Canada.

These same very hot conditions will move across the Rockies over the weekend with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30’s across southern Alberta by Sunday and pushing the upper 30’s by early next week.

Lethbridge could see temps around 37°C or 38°C by next Tuesday and Wednesday. That would be hot enough to set new records for June 29th and 30th. The extended forecast is showing temperatures will remain around the 30°C mark or above for a couple of weeks across southern Alberta.

Heat warnings will more than likely be issued here as well in the coming days.