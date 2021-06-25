LETHBRIDGE, AB – The forecast is calling for at least a week of hot weather with daytime temperatures in the mid-to-high 30’s.

Luke Palmer is the City’s Emergency Preparedness Manager.

He says there are a few things you should keep in mind when it comes to safety as the extreme heat can really take a toll on your health.

You’re encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear light, loose clothing, and avoid being outside in the peak hours between noon and 2pm.

Palmer says “when temperatures do get this high, our bodies have a difficult time in regulating their temperature. And of course it’s compounded with overnight temperatures not really reaching low levels, they stay at a level that’s quite high. So from a recovery point of view, it is quite hard on our systems and it is likely individuals could experience issues associated with medical conditions like heat stroke and even death in extreme situations.”

The City is also trying to be proactive in protecting vulnerable citizens who are likely most at-risk during extreme temperatures without access to shelter.

Palmer says Streets Alive Mission, Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank have approximately 15,000 water bottles stored; community outreach organizations have been informed and will be delivering water to vulnerable individuals; water has been delivered to the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre and the Overdose Prevention Site Mobile Unit; and any individual in need can come to either food bank or Streets Alive to pick up water.

He also says libraries, the mall, and the downtown Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal will be available for people to use to cool off during the heat of the day.

Daytime highs are expected to be around 30 this weekend before they jump to between 35 and 37 right through next week.