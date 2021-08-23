Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Southern Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There could be some storms popping up across parts of Southern Alberta Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, and areas to the east including Bow Island and Medicine Hat.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Severe thunderstorms may develop Monday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch may be expanded if conditions change.
Meanwhile, there is a weather advisory in place for areas east of Calgary for potential funnel clouds.