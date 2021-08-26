UPDATE: Positive COVID case temporarily shuts down Taber Aquafun Centre

TABER, AB – Taber’s Aquafun Centre is reopening earlier than expected after it had to shut down following a positive employee COVID test.

The Town originally said it would close the swimming pool until at least Saturday so the entire facility could undergo a complete cleaning as a safety precaution.

However, in an updated media release Thursday afternoon, the Town says that after rigorous cleaning and working closely with Alberta Health Services, the Aquafun Centre will reopen for regular programming as of Friday.

That also means Cornfest Fun Run participants will be able to pick up their packages at the Aquafun Centre Friday as scheduled.

The Town confirmed the COVID-positive employee had not been at the pool since they started getting symptoms.