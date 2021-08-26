- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

UPDATE: Positive COVID case temporarily shuts down Taber Aquafun Centre

By Tina Karst
0
694
Aquafun Centre in Taber. Photo credit to Town of Taber.
- Advertisement -

TABER, AB – Taber’s Aquafun Centre is reopening earlier than expected after it had to shut down following a positive employee COVID test.

The Town originally said it would close the swimming pool until at least Saturday so the entire facility could undergo a complete cleaning as a safety precaution.

However, in an updated media release Thursday afternoon, the Town says that after rigorous cleaning and working closely with Alberta Health Services, the Aquafun Centre will reopen for regular programming as of Friday.

That also means Cornfest Fun Run participants will be able to pick up their packages at the Aquafun Centre Friday as scheduled.

The Town confirmed the COVID-positive employee had not been at the pool since they started getting symptoms.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGarage fire in north Lethbridge deemed suspicious
Next articleGet ready for more sticker shock at the gas pump
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

New information sought in historical missing person case from Siksika Nation

Tina Karst -
GLEICHEN, AB - Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of a Siksika woman being reported as missing. 21 year old Desiree Oldwoman was last seen around...

Pincher Creek man wins $34.1 million in lottery

Patrick Siedlecki -
PINCHER CREEK, AB - Glen Schmidt says his wife nearly fell over when she checked their LOTTO MAX ticket earlier this month. The Pincher Creek...

New Alberta proof of vaccination card coming, but it’s not a “vaccine passport”

Patrick Siedlecki -
CALGARY, AB - A new card to be released next month will help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status. However, it’s not considered a...

Get ready for more sticker shock at the gas pump

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - As if we're not already paying a lot at the pumps, don't be shocked if you head out to fill up...

UPDATE: Positive COVID case temporarily shuts down Taber Aquafun Centre

Tina Karst -
TABER, AB - Taber's Aquafun Centre is reopening earlier than expected after it had to shut down following a positive employee COVID test. The Town...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win