Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Seniors, immunocompromised Albertans to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Tina Karst
Credit to Pixabay
EDMONTON, AB – Those most vulnerable to severe outcomes of COVID-19 will soon be eligible for a third dose of vaccine.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1 all seniors living in congregate facilities and immunocompromised Albertans will have the opportunity for a booster shot.

There are about 118,000 Albertans who qualify.

The province announced Monday that there are also doses available for travelers.

If you’ve been vaccinated with Covishield/AstraZeneca or mixed doses and are traveling to a jurisdiction that doesn’t accept that vaccine status, mRNA boosters will be available for you.

To date 77.9 percent of Albertans 12 and older have gotten at least one shot of COVID-19 while 69.7 percent are fully immunized.

