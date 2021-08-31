- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Exhibition Park lays out COVID-19 protocols just ahead of Whoop Up Days

By Sam Borsato
The midway at Whoop-Up Days 2018. Photo credit to Lethbridge Exhibition Park
LETHBRIDGE, AB – With just a few short days left until the start of Whoop Up Days 2021, Exhibition Park officials are reminding festival-goers of some crucial health protocols.

Masks will be strongly encouraged indoors and outdoors, all guests, staff and other event partners will have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter the festival and all other public health recommendations – staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing and proper hand hygiene – will apply, as well.

Exhibition Park stresses that there will be a strict zero-tolerance policy for any verbal or physical abuse toward staff or partners who will be implementing these rules.

In addition, all staff will undergo mandatory rapid testing each day, and a negative result will be required before starting their shift.

Whoop Up Days are all set to take place Sept. 2 – 5.

Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

