Exhibition Park lays out COVID-19 protocols just ahead of Whoop Up Days

LETHBRIDGE, AB – With just a few short days left until the start of Whoop Up Days 2021, Exhibition Park officials are reminding festival-goers of some crucial health protocols.

Masks will be strongly encouraged indoors and outdoors, all guests, staff and other event partners will have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter the festival and all other public health recommendations – staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing and proper hand hygiene – will apply, as well.

Exhibition Park stresses that there will be a strict zero-tolerance policy for any verbal or physical abuse toward staff or partners who will be implementing these rules.

In addition, all staff will undergo mandatory rapid testing each day, and a negative result will be required before starting their shift.

Whoop Up Days are all set to take place Sept. 2 – 5.