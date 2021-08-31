- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Alberta requiring all health care providers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
814
Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – If you’re a heath care worker in Alberta and you don’t have a COVID-19 vaccine, you better get one.

Alberta Health Services is mandating that all employees and contracted health care providers, and that includes doctors and other frontline healthcare workers, must be fully immunized for COVID-19, by October 31st of this year.

AHS President, Dr. Verna Yui says this is an “extraordinary, but necessary measure to help protect our vital frontline health care teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients.”

Any health care worker in Alberta who refuses to get the double-dose of vaccine and has not been given an exemption will have their situation reviewed and it may result in an unpaid leave of absence to allow for full compliance.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Alberta is experiencing a spike in COVID delta variant cases with over a thousand new cases a day, on average for more than a week now.

This new policy will apply to all Alberta Health Services, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health employees, members of the medical and midwifery staffs, students, and volunteers, and other persons acting on their behalf.

This move in Alberta to mandate COVID vaccinations for health care providers follows the lead of some other provinces including Quebec and New Brunswick.

A new release sent out on Tuesday states any AHS employee who is unable to be immunized due to a medical reason or for another protected ground under the Alberta Human Rights Act will be reasonably accommodated.

Dr. Yui says vaccinations are the most effective means to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent outbreaks in AHS facilities.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePartial road closure to impact traffic on Hwy 25 bridge in west Lethbridge
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Alberta requiring all health care providers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - If you're a heath care worker in Alberta and you don't have a COVID-19 vaccine, you better get one. Alberta Health Services...

Partial road closure to impact traffic on Hwy 25 bridge in west Lethbridge

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you frequently use the Highway 25 bridge going to and from the west side, you may want to plan a...

Alberta’s projected deficit slashed to $7.8 billion in first quarter fiscal update

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - It looks like Alberta's financial picture is looking better than what the government had expected. The province released its first quarter fiscal...

Exhibition Park lays out COVID-19 protocols just ahead of Whoop Up Days

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - With just a few short days left until the start of Whoop Up Days 2021, Exhibition Park officials are reminding festival-goers...

Masking bylaw back up for discussion Sept. 7 at Lethbridge City Council

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge residents could be wearing masks again soon in some places, if City Council decides to bring back a municipal bylaw. Mayor...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win