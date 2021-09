LETHBRIDGE, AB – More information has been released on the Bridge Drive grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Lethbridge says four fire stations responded to the scene and found four separate fires burning in the area.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish all of them with one crew staying behind until late Tuesday night to monitor hot spots.

No injuries have been reported and there is no property damage.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.