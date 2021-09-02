UPDATE: Alberta Emergency Alert issued as telephone service disrupted province-wide

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you experienced issues with your cell phone service Thursday, you weren’t alone.

Outages impacted customers across Alberta and BC for several hours and affected people using Bell, Telus, and other carriers.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued over the noon hour Thursday, stating there had been “an incident that has affected telephone and cell phone communications” but that 911 was not currently affected.

You’re advised to make plans with family, neighbours and friends to help each other if an emergency does occur.

On social media, TELUS said it aware of the outage and was working to restore service ASAP.

The Alberta Emergency Alert was cancelled about an hour after it was issued.