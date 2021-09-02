- Advertisement -
Thursday, September 2, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

UPDATE: Alberta Emergency Alert issued as telephone service disrupted province-wide

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
559
photo credit to pixabay
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you experienced issues with your cell phone service Thursday, you weren’t alone.

Outages impacted customers across Alberta and BC for several hours and affected people using Bell, Telus, and other carriers.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued over the noon hour Thursday, stating there had been “an incident that has affected telephone and cell phone communications” but that 911 was not currently affected.

You’re advised to make plans with family, neighbours and friends to help each other if an emergency does occur.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

On social media, TELUS said it aware of the outage and was working to restore service ASAP.

The Alberta Emergency Alert was cancelled about an hour after it was issued.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLethbridge ER doctor sheds light on local COVID-19 situation
Next articleRecord Summer: Lethbridge records 39 days at or above 30°C
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Vaccine passport being pushed by Alberta NDP; province says no

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - Are you in favour of Alberta having a vaccine passport? The UCP government has said it won't be issuing one, however that's...

Record Summer: Lethbridge records 39 days at or above 30°C

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - It was certainly a summer for the weather record books across western Canada and this region was no exception. Between June 1st...

UPDATE: Alberta Emergency Alert issued as telephone service disrupted province-wide

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - If you experienced issues with your cell phone service Thursday, you weren't alone. Outages impacted customers across Alberta and BC for several...

Lethbridge ER doctor sheds light on local COVID-19 situation

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A Lethbridge Emergency Room physician is urging you to get vaccinated against COVID-19, if you haven't already. Dr. Sean Wilde took to...

Alberta reports highest daily tally of new COVID cases since May 13

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Alberta has set another fourth-wave record when it comes to new cases of COVID-19. Data released Wednesday shows 1,315 people tested positive...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win