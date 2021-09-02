Vaccine passport being pushed by Alberta NDP; province says no

EDMONTON, AB – Are you in favour of Alberta having a vaccine passport?

The UCP government has said it won’t be issuing one, however that’s not stopping the opposition from trying to make a case.

The NDP’s Rachael Notley stated Thursday that she’s like to see, what she describes as a “simple, secure, and scannable” vaccine passport.

What the New Democrat opposition is proposing would feature a QR code — unique to each Albertan — that can be easily scanned at places like airports, sporting arenas, and concert venues.

Notley feels a vaccine passport like this would encourage more Albertans to get the COVID-19 shot.

The UCP government, though has been shying away from such a concept.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said last week the province would not implement a passport, only offering printable “cards” which people will soon be able to download from My Health Records, to show COVID-19 vaccination proof for people who want or require that.