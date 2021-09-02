Vaccine passport being pushed by Alberta NDP; province says no

EDMONTON, AB – Are you in favour of Alberta having a vaccine passport?
The UCP government has said it won’t be issuing one, however that’s not stopping the opposition from trying to make a case.
The NDP’s Rachael Notley stated Thursday that she’s like to see, what she describes as a “simple, secure, and scannable” vaccine passport.
What the New Democrat opposition is proposing would feature a QR code — unique to each Albertan — that can be easily scanned at places like airports, sporting arenas, and concert venues.
Notley feels a vaccine passport like this would encourage more Albertans to get the COVID-19 shot.
The UCP government, though has been shying away from such a concept.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said last week the province would not implement a passport, only offering printable “cards” which people will soon be able to download from My Health Records, to show COVID-19 vaccination proof for people who want or require that.
Albertans have been asking more questions about proof of vaccination in recent days so we have posted answers to some of the most common questions online.
To be clear, the Alberta government has not and will not mandate a so-called ‘vaccine passport’ for domestic use. 2/8
— Tyler Shandro (@shandro) August 26, 2021