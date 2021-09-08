- Advertisement -
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
AHS proposing wage freeze, then modest salary increase for Alberta nurses

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Unsplash
EDMONTON, AB – The province’s nurses are no longer being asked to take a pay cut, at least according to the Alberta government.

Alberta Health Services has issued a revised labour proposal to the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) in the hope reaching a new collective agreement.

In a written statement, Finance Minister Travis Toews says this proposal from AHS is a long-term contract for Alberta nurses. It includes a wage freeze for the first three years and a modest salary increase in years four and five.

Nurses had previously been asked to take a pay cut so the province could get its finances back on track, however it appears the government is now singing a different tune.

Toews says this new proposal acknowledges the hard work and dedication of Alberta’s nurses, while respecting the tough fiscal situation the province is in.

“There are still a number of items that need to be negotiated, including the twice yearly lump sum payments that do not exist in any other nursing contract in Canada. However, I’m hopeful the two sides will continue to work together to reach a fair and reasonable deal when formal mediation begins on September 21,” Toews said Wednesday in a statement sent to media.

In response, the UNA says on Twitter this proposal represents progress in negotiations, however still includes, “several serious rollbacks”. The union maintains there is a proposal that would amount to an immediate 2% pay cut for UNA members.

Lethbridge News

