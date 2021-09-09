- Advertisement -
Thursday, September 9, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Arrests made as police clamp down on bicycle thefts around Lethbridge

By Sam Borsato
0
176
File photo. Credit to Pixabay.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Four people have been arrested as Lethbridge Police try to address bicycle thefts in high-crime areas.

Over three days this month, officers focused on specific places where thefts have been escalating from unattended bikes on the street, to more expensive bikes that were taken during home break-ins.

41 year old Cory Crowshoe, 24 year old Jimmy Badman, 26 year old Branden Eagle Plume and 40 year old Jessica Eagle Speakerare charged with theft and mischief.

All four have been released on bail to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court at a later date.

LPS say it understands that this kind of crime impacts areas all over the city so the long-term investigation will be expanded as it continues.

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Rider” being added to Lethbridge utility bills to collect deferred COVID payments
Next articleLethbridge woman, Helen Purkins, missing for 6 weeks
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Lethbridge woman, Helen Purkins, missing for 6 weeks

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Another appeal from Lethbridge Police for help in finding a missing woman. 48 year old Helen Purkins was last seen more than...

Arrests made as police clamp down on bicycle thefts around Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Four people have been arrested as Lethbridge Police try to address bicycle thefts in high-crime areas. Over three days this month, officers...

“Rider” being added to Lethbridge utility bills to collect deferred COVID payments

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - You're going to have to pay a little bit more on your city electricity bills and you can thank the province...

Deadline for applying to vote by mail quickly approaching

Casey Kenny -
OTTAWA, ON - Time is running out to apply to vote by mail in the federal election. People who want to cast their ballot through...

No on-site doctor leads to temporary closure of Fort Macleod Emergency Dept.

Tina Karst -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - Fort Macleod residents in need of an Emergency Department over the next 24 hours will be sent to Lethbridge instead. Alberta...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win