Arrests made as police clamp down on bicycle thefts around Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Four people have been arrested as Lethbridge Police try to address bicycle thefts in high-crime areas.

Over three days this month, officers focused on specific places where thefts have been escalating from unattended bikes on the street, to more expensive bikes that were taken during home break-ins.

41 year old Cory Crowshoe, 24 year old Jimmy Badman, 26 year old Branden Eagle Plume and 40 year old Jessica Eagle Speakerare charged with theft and mischief.

All four have been released on bail to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court at a later date.

LPS say it understands that this kind of crime impacts areas all over the city so the long-term investigation will be expanded as it continues.