Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region with lowest jobless rate in Alberta at 4.9% in August

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The jobs picture is looking a little rosier across Alberta and this region continues to lead the charge.

Stats Canada says the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region had a jobless rate of 4.9% in August. Even with a half a percentage point jump from July, this region continues to lead the province when it comes to the number of people working.

Here in Alberta, the jobless rate fell a little bit to 7.9% last month. Nearly 20,000 jobs were gained in August, pushing the provincial unemployment rate to the lowest it’s been since before the pandemic in February of 2020.

Statistics Canada says in Alberta in August “gains were led by transportation and warehousing, followed by information, culture and recreation, and accommodation and food services.”

Across the country, employment rose for a third straight month coast-to-coast. Most of those gains were in full-time work. Employment in Canada is now close to being back to pre-pandemic levels.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region in August 2021

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 4.9%

Camrose-Drumheller: 8.8%

Calgary: 10.0%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 7.5%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 7.5%

Red Deer: 9.8%

Edmonton: 8.4%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 6.4%