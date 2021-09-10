- Advertisement -
Friday, September 10, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region with lowest jobless rate in Alberta at 4.9% in August

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
29
Photo credit to Shutterstock
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The jobs picture is looking a little rosier across Alberta and this region continues to lead the charge.

Stats Canada says the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region had a jobless rate of 4.9% in August. Even with a half a percentage point jump from July, this region continues to lead the province when it comes to the number of people working.

Here in Alberta, the jobless rate fell a little bit to 7.9% last month. Nearly 20,000 jobs were gained in August, pushing the provincial unemployment rate to the lowest it’s been since before the pandemic in February of 2020.

Statistics Canada says in Alberta in August “gains were led by transportation and warehousing, followed by information, culture and recreation, and accommodation and food services.”

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Across the country, employment rose for a third straight month coast-to-coast. Most of those gains were in full-time work. Employment in Canada is now close to being back to pre-pandemic levels.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region in August 2021

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 4.9%
Camrose-Drumheller: 8.8%
Calgary: 10.0%
Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 7.5%
Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 7.5%
Red Deer: 9.8%
Edmonton: 8.4%
Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 6.4%

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHome care, long-term care funding aims to increase hospital capacity during fourth wave
Next articleLethbridge’s Parade of Homes is back for 2021
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Staff shortages result in temporary closure of some Lethbridge community labs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some Lethbridge community labs are being impacted by staffing shortages, resulting in a couple of temporary closures. Alberta Health Services issued a...

Three parks being “naturalized” around Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A "naturalization" pilot project - as it's known - in three areas around Lethbridge is aiming to restore native habitats. The City...

NACI recommends COVID-19 booster shot for more Canadians

Mohamed Fahim -
More at-risk Canadians can now get a third booster shot of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.  The new guidance from the National Advisory Committee...

Lethbridge’s Parade of Homes is back for 2021

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - There are 11 stunning homes being featured in the 2021 edition of Lethbridge's Parade of Homes. It's been an annual tradition since...

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region with lowest jobless rate in Alberta at 4.9% in August

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The jobs picture is looking a little rosier across Alberta and this region continues to lead the charge. Stats Canada says the...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win