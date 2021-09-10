- Advertisement -
Friday, September 10, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Three parks being “naturalized” around Lethbridge

By Sam Borsato
0
54
Redwood Park will look much different once native grass is established as part of a "naturalization" pilot project. (Photo credit to activelethbridge.ca)
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A “naturalization” pilot project – as it’s known – in three areas around Lethbridge is aiming to restore native habitats.

The City of Lethbridge is working with the University of Lethbridge Applied Studies program to increase native plant and grass populations, reduce water consumption and reduce the amount of grass that needs regular maintenance.

The turf has been stripped at Redwood Park and at the green strips along 28 St N and Mt. Blakiston Rd W, and a natural seed mix was planted in July.

The City adds that there will be a noticeable amount of weeds for a while as the new grass establishes, but the weeds will be controlled at appropriate times to balance out the new grass growth.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNACI recommends COVID-19 booster shot for more Canadians
Next articleStaff shortages result in temporary closure of some Lethbridge community labs
Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Staff shortages result in temporary closure of some Lethbridge community labs

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Some Lethbridge community labs are being impacted by staffing shortages, resulting in a couple of temporary closures. Alberta Health Services issued a...

Three parks being “naturalized” around Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A "naturalization" pilot project - as it's known - in three areas around Lethbridge is aiming to restore native habitats. The City...

NACI recommends COVID-19 booster shot for more Canadians

Mohamed Fahim -
More at-risk Canadians can now get a third booster shot of a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.  The new guidance from the National Advisory Committee...

Lethbridge’s Parade of Homes is back for 2021

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - There are 11 stunning homes being featured in the 2021 edition of Lethbridge's Parade of Homes. It's been an annual tradition since...

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region with lowest jobless rate in Alberta at 4.9% in August

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The jobs picture is looking a little rosier across Alberta and this region continues to lead the charge. Stats Canada says the...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win