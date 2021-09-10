Three parks being “naturalized” around Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A “naturalization” pilot project – as it’s known – in three areas around Lethbridge is aiming to restore native habitats.

The City of Lethbridge is working with the University of Lethbridge Applied Studies program to increase native plant and grass populations, reduce water consumption and reduce the amount of grass that needs regular maintenance.

The turf has been stripped at Redwood Park and at the green strips along 28 St N and Mt. Blakiston Rd W, and a natural seed mix was planted in July.

The City adds that there will be a noticeable amount of weeds for a while as the new grass establishes, but the weeds will be controlled at appropriate times to balance out the new grass growth.