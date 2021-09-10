Staff shortages result in temporary closure of some Lethbridge community labs

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some Lethbridge community labs are being impacted by staffing shortages, resulting in a couple of temporary closures.
Alberta Health Services issued a notice Friday afternoon saying there will be temporary lab closures starting Monday, September 13 at the Campbell Clinic South and Family Medical Centre.
AHS hasn’t said why there are staffing shortages at these two labs.
All patients who had existing appointments at these two locations have been contacted and re-booked at the Lethbridge Community Lab at Chinook Regional Hospital.
APL Patient Service Centre locations and hours in Lethbridge as of Monday, Sept. 13 will be:
|Appointment and Walk-In Service
|Lethbridge Community Lab – Chinook Regional Hospital
|Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments (preferred) & walk-in service.
|Appointment Service Only
|Bigelow Fowler Clinic South
|Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Bigelow Fowler Clinic West
|Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.