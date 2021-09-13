Coulee Fest at Lethbridge College cancelled due to “rapid rising” COVID cases in Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The current COVID-19 situation in the province has claimed another local event.
Coulee Fest, set for this weekend at Lethbridge College, has been cancelled for a second straight year.
It was decided that given the spike in COVID cases as of late, that this isn’t the right time to be holding a large festival like Coulee Fest.
College President, Dr. Paula Burns says they don’t want to take the chance of adding more cases to an already strained health care system. “When we announced this year’s festival, Alberta was in a period of rapidly declining COVID-19 cases. However, the environment has since changed.”
She notes the College is committed to keeping its entire community healthy and safe and supporting all efforts to offer classes in-person for the entire semester.