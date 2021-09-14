Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Proof of vaccination card for Albertans ready for download this week

By Sam Borsato
Photo credit to Government of Alberta
EDMONTON, AB – It’s not a “vaccine passport”, but if Albertans want proof of COVID-19 vaccination, you’ll soon be able to get it.

Starting on Thursday, Septmber 16th, card-sized proof of vaccination printouts will be available online through the MyHealth Records website.

You can either print out a physical copy or save it digitally to your smartphone or tablet.
You’ll need your personal health care number to create a MyHealth Records account, if you don’t have one already and your proof of vaccination card can then be accessed using your MyAlberta Digital ID.

The card will show your name, birthday and gender; the date and location where you got your first and second dose; and what kind of vaccine you received.

The Alberta government notes work is also underway to make proof of vaccination available through a QR code. Health Minister Tyler Shandro says in a news release that a QR code will be an easier, faster and more secure way to share the immunization record when needed.

The QR code is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The Alberta government has been under heavy pressure for weeks to introduce a vaccine passport similar to other provinces, however officials here have been reluctant to do so.

 

Sam Borsato

