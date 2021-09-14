Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Hinshaw apologizes for suggesting the pandemic in Alberta was behind us

By Patrick Siedlecki
File Photo. Alberta Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaking at a COVID-19 press conference. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s top doctor is taking responsibility for giving people a false sense of security about the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago.

She told doctors Monday night during a Primary Care Network chat that she “feels very responsible for the narrative that has made it more complicated to put additional health measures in place.”

Back in July, Hinshaw suggested the pandemic was over.

She says whether or not it was her intention, it “has had repercussions and she deeply regrets how that has played out.”

Hinshaw also acknowledged on Monday that Alberta is in a “significant crisis state right now”, but she also thinks it’s important to remember that the Delta variant caught many by surprise.

Alberta’s NDP Opposition Leader, Rachel Notley was asked Tuesday if she still had confidence in Hinshaw’s ability to be the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. She wasn’t direct in her response, only to say this:

“There was a defeatist attitude is some of the way she answered questions,” Notley told media in a news conference. “When she talked about when we could expect to hit the peak, when we could expect to see case numbers to stop growing, her answers were very very defeatist. There was no conversation on how we could act to change that trend.”

The UCP government has yet to respond to Hinshaw’s apology.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

Lethbridge News

