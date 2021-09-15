Wednesday, September 15, 2021
New local Truth & Reconciliation t-shirt designed by Blackfoot artist

By Patrick Siedlecki
Chataya Holy Singer holds up her Truth & Reconciliation t-shirt design. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A local Blackfoot artist has designed a special t-shirt to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Chataya Holy Singer focused on putting together First Nation, Metis, and Inuit symbolism as part of this t-shirt design. She says the overall significance weaves the educational journey for Blackfoot students and resiliency through the past, present, and future.

The Truth and Reconciliation t-shirt design was a joint venture between the City of Lethbridge and the U of L.

Holy Singer is also a Bachelor of Fine Arts student at the university. “I knew I was going to come up with a design that contributes to the perspective of what it means to be an Indigenous student in post-secondary. I personally know the impacts that residential schools have within my own family,” she says.

These new t-shirts are available for purchase through the U of L bookstore for $15.99 with a portion of the proceeds dedicated to Indigenous student initiatives at the university.

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is on September 30th.

