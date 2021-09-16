Thursday, September 16, 2021
Pfizer and Moderna given new names, approved by Health Canada

By Mohamed Fahim
(supplied by pixabay.com and unsplash.com)
OTTAWA, ON – Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. 

The vaccines were given interim approvals last December that made it possible to get the shot out to Canadians faster.

The agency’s full approval came with the green light to start using the brand names from the vaccines’ manufacturers. 

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty and the Moderna vaccine will be SpikeVax

The AstraZeneca vaccine approved back in February, will be named Vaxzevria.

