GoFundMe campaign started for Lethbridge woman hit by vehicle

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A fundraiser has been set up for a Lethbridge woman who suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle on the west side last Saturday.

60 year old Karen Charlesworth Moore was volunteering for the YMCA Len Herring Bike Ride and setting up a water table on University Drive at Riverstone Blvd. and Macleod Dr. West around 10:30am.

The GoFundMe campaign, set up to help cover her medical expenses, says she pulled over on University Drive, activated her hazard lights and walked around to the back of the vehicle to begin unloading supplies when she was hit by another motorist.

“Karen’s life ultimately has been changed forever and she will require a lengthy recovery, therapy and ongoing medical/emotional support. She, unfortunately, lost her lower left leg, broke her pelvis, has broken bones in her hand; and soon, she’ll face another surgery on her right knee” according to her cousin, Lorelei Kempenaar, who authored the online fundraising campaign.

Charlesworth Moore remains in a Calgary hospital.

Lethbridge Police say the incident is still under investigation.