Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Half of west Lethbridge voters sent across the city to cast ballot in federal election

By Tina Karst
0
509
Vote stock image (supplied by Pixabay)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you live on the west side, you might be traveling a fair distance outside of your neighbourhood to cast a ballot in Monday’s federal election.

Typically, polling locations are a short jaunt from your home address to make voting as convenient as possible.

However, at least half the west side had to be re-located to one single location on the other side of the city and COVID-19 is to blame.

The local Returning Office, which decides where to place polling stations, says many traditional venues, like schools, are not allowing the public inside because of the pandemic.

In fact, no Lethbridge schools agreed to act as polling locations this time around.

While Elections Canada doesn’t broadcast a list of polling stations so as not to confuse people, if you live in west Lethbridge and your designated location is nowhere near your home, it’s not a typo, that is where you go to vote.

If you haven’t received a voter information card in the mail, you can visit Elections Canada to find information on where to vote as well as a list of candidates.

Polls are open from 7:30am to 7:30pm.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

