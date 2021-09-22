Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Lethbridge residents will get two ballots during October civic election

By Patrick Siedlecki
Samples of the two ballots Lethbridge residents will see when they vote in October's civic election. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Now that the federal election is behind us, it’s time for Lethbridge residents to start thinking about who they want to lead the city for the next four years.

The civic election take place next month with advanced voting set to begin as soon as October 1st.

City Clerk Bonnie Hilford, who is also Lethbridge’s Returning Officer, says when residents here go to the polls, they will get two different ballots.

“We have senate candidates on the provincial ballot as well as two referendum questions on the provincial ballot. On the municipal ballot we will have the mayor, councillors, and the school trustees as well as questions on the ballot from the City of Lethbridge,” says Hilford.

The provincial referendum questions include:

  • Federal equalization payments
  • Daylight Saving Time

The municipal, non-binding questions:

  • Using a ward system to elect City Council in 2025
  • Future third bridge construction

The candidate list is now official. Lethbridge will have 6 people running for mayor and 32 for city councillor. Hilford says that is the most names on a Lethbridge municipal ballot in several years.

Advanced Voting

There are three weekends of advanced voting taking place in October. In the City of Lethbridge, residents have several opportunities to cast an early ballot. All advanced voting times are from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The advanced period Oct. 8-10 will be a drive-thru polling station. If it proves to be popular, it concept may be brought back on election day.

  • October 1, 2 – City Hall (Downtown)
  • October 8, 9, 10 – Exhibition Park drive-through (East)
  • October 14, 15, 16 – ATB Centre (West)

Election Day

Election day is October 18th. Voting times as are the same as advanced polls, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. there will be 14 polling stations around the City of Lethbridge and residents can vote at any of those locations on election day, regardless of where you live in the city.

You can see a list of locations here: Election Day Polls in Lethbridge

Precautions will be taken in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hilford says all public health measures will be followed.

Mail Out Brochure

The City of Lethbridge is also preparing to send out a mail out brochure. It’ll consist of 16 pages that households should receive before advanced voting starts October 1.

