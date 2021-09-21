Arrest made, Lethbridge Police lay charges in shot fired investigation

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 27 year old Lethbridge man is facing a list of charges after a police officer heard someone fire off a shot from a gun.

The officer was responding to a car crash on 7th Avenue South on Monday afternoon (Sept. 20) when he heard, what he thought was a rifle shot.

Witnesses in the area confirmed a man fired off a round and then left the area on foot. Police went to a nearby school just to make sure students and staff were safe.

Officers quickly found the suspect and placed him under arrest. A firearm was also recovered.

LPS say the man was involved in a confrontation with a person he knew. It’s believed the suspect fired a shot in the direction of a vehicle leaving the area, however no round has been recovered.

Rauiri McGinnity is accused of several offences including careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in jail awaiting a court appearance.